No further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It means the official death toll as recorded by the department remains at 2,135, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 79 new positive cases, out of 2,305 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 776 positive cases.

There are currently 69 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – eight of them in intensive care and five on ventilators.

There are also two confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.