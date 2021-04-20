Northern Ireland has seen the highest number of annual confirmed redundancies since 2001.

10,090 collective redundancies were proposed in the 12 months since the end of March 2020 when the first Coronavirus lockdown began.

That figure is more than double the number recorded in the previous 12 month period, according to NISRA.

In the last three months alone from January 2021 to March 2021, 170 redundancies were proposed.

Almost 6% of Northern Ireland's workforce are claiming for unemployment related benefits - a drop from almost 9% in May 2020 during the first Coronavirus lockdown.

However, the claimant count for these benefits remains almost double the number recorded just before the pandemic took hold in March 2020.