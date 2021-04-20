MLAs to debate motion banning conversion therapy 'in all its forms'

MLAs are to debate a motion calling for a ban on gay conversion therapy 'in all its forms.'

The motion has been brought by the UUP MLAs Doug Beattie and John Stewart.

It argues that it is 'fundamentally wrong' to view the LGBTQ community as 'requiring a fix or cure.'

The motion also calls on the Minister for Communities to commit to bringing forward legislation before the end of the current Assembly mandate to ban conversion therapy in all its forms.

However, the DUP is seeking to alter the UUP motion with an amendment tabled by MLAs Pam Cameron and Robin Newton.

Their amendment calls for legislative options to ban the practice of conversion therapy but does not include the 'fix or cure' wording.

It says that recognises that legitimate religious activities such as preaching, prayer and pastoral support do not constitute conversion therapy

Speaking ahead of the debate, Patrick Corrigan from Amnesty International said that any ban must include what he called 'harmful religious practices.'

Patrick Corrigan

"In recent years, proponents of so-called conversion therapy have tried to hide their anti-LGBT+ views by representing these practices as being about mental health and religious liberty, often carried out in the context of pastoral care or prayer ministry.

“Being against bogus conversion practices is not a threat to religious freedom.

’Praying the gay away’ is just as unacceptable as any other pseudoscientific approach which tells LGBT+ people they are ‘sick’ and ‘broken’ and can change their sexual orientation or gender identity. Patrick Corrigan

“MLAs should not be distracted by spurious arguments and should ensure that any legislation not only covers the now, thankfully, rare conversion activity in healthcare settings, but addresses religious practices where demonstrable harm results.”