Applications for one-off Covid-19 business grants open

Applications have opened for a new one-off Covid-19 businesses grant worth £50,000.

Over a thousand businesses qualify for the multi-million pound scheme, aimed at helping a range of sectors including retail, manufacturing, tourism and childcare.

It will provide financial support to businesses occupying large commercial premises with a net annual value of over £51,000 - and which also qualified for the 12 months rates holiday.

Encouraging eligible businesses to apply, Finance Minister Conor Murphy said: “Throughout the pandemic I have been determined to ensure that support reached as many businesses as possible.

“This new Grant Scheme will make available more than £50m of financial assistance to hundreds of businesses across a wide range of sectors.

“Although we have started on the Pathway out of Restrictions, businesses are still dealing with the impacts of the pandemic.

"I hope this one-off grant will help these businesses which didn’t qualify for previous grant schemes."