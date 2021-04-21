Calls for more PSNI funding after bomb attack on officer

Calls have been made for the PSNI to receive additional funding in the wake of the attempted murder of an off-duty police woman .

The Police Federation says longer term funding is "essential", with continuous financial support needed from Westminster.

The New IRA has been blamed for planting the bomb at the officer's home near Dungiven, Co Londonderry.

While the device didn't detonate, police say it showed utter disregard for the life of the officer and her young daughter.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis on Wednesday told the House of Commons she had been subjected to a cowardly attack.

"I'm sure that the whole House will join me in offering my support and thoughts to the PSNI officer who was subject to a cowardly attack earlier this week," he said.

"Those who attack our public servants and emergency services personnel have nothing to offer the community they claim to represent.

"I'm sure the whole community will join everybody across this House in support for that officer and will come forward hopefully with any information they may have to help bring those responsible to justice swiftly."