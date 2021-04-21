Man in court over attempted murder of police officer in 2015

A Dublin man has appeared in court in Northern Ireland charged with attempting to murder a police officer in Co Londonderry in 2015.

Kieran Maguire, 33 and from Kippure Park in Dublin, appeared before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court via videolink from Musgrave PSNI station in Belfast.

He was arrested by gardaí on Tuesday via a European Arrest Warrant.

Maguire has been charged with possession of explosives with intent to endanger life and attempted murder.

The charges relate to an incident on 18 June 2015, when an off-duty police officer discovered an explosive device under his car in Eglinton.

A detective constable confirmed to the court that Maguire was arrested on 20 April.

He also confirmed he believed he could connect the accused to the charges.

No application for bail was made during the brief hearing.

The court also heard that the prosecution will propose the joining of this case with the case of a co-accused in the matter.

Maguire is due to appear before the court again on 19 May.