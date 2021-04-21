One further coronavirus-related death recorded in NI

One more person who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland has died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,137, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 116 new positive cases, out of 2,239 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 808 positive cases.

There are currently 59 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – nine of them in intensive care and six on ventilators.

There are also three confirmed and active outbreaks of coronavirus in care homes.