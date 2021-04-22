Child alert issued after 14-year-old girl goes missing from Co Louth

A child rescue alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who went missing three days ago from County Louth.

The Garda said in a statement the alert was triggered due to concerns there is an "immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare" of Svetlana Murphy.

The teenager left her home on Coast Road in Blackrock, Co Louth at around 4pm on Monday in the company of 18-year-old Nojus Maculevicius, the statement added.

18-year-old Nojus Maculevicius Credit: Garda

The pair, who are travelling in a silver Hyundai Veloster car with registration number 132-D-13518, were seen in Newry, Co Down, about 7pm that evening.

Credit: Garda

Garda believe the vehicle was in the greater Belfast area at 5.35pm on Wednesday.

Svetlana is described as 5 foot 1 inch in height with a slim build, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time she went missing, she was wearing navy tracksuit bottoms with a red and white stripe on the leg, a black zipped top and black runners.

Nojus Maculevicius is described as being 6 foot in height with a slim build, and has dark brown hair and is clean shaven.

He was wearing dark grey Snickers work trousers and a black Snickers top. He may also have been wearing a khaki green hoody, and either black boots or Adidas runners.

Garda have urged those who see the pair not to approach them and instead immediately dial 999 or 112 or the nearest Garda Station providing as much information as possible.