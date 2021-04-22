Three more coronavirus related deaths in Northern Ireland

Three more who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,140, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 120 new positive cases, out of 3,198 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 763 positive cases.

There are currently 62 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – seven of them in intensive care and five on ventilators.

There are also three confirmed and active outbreaks of coronavirus in care homes.Six hospitals are operating beyond capacity: The Ulster, Belfast City, South West Acute, Antrim Area, Causeway and Royal Victoria.