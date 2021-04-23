Firefighters battle large gorse fire in Mournes

Fire crews are dealing with a large gorse fire in the Mourne Mountains near Newcastle, Co Down.

They were called to the scene at Bloody Bridge in the early hours of Friday.

A total of 12 appliances and 58 firefighters are currently in attendance.

"We have been in attendance since the early hours of this morning and our firefighters are working hard to extinguish the fire using beaters," an NIFRS spokesperson said.

"We would ask the public to stay away from the Bloody Bridge area while the incident is ongoing to help facilitate our appliances and firefighters who are in attendance."