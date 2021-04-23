Nightingale Hospital in Whiteabbey stood down

The Nightingale Hospital in Whiteabbey has been stood down.

The 100-bed facility opened last November as a "step down" hospital, facilitating rehabilitation services for Covid-19 patients.

The Northern Trust announced the decision following a reduction in Covid-19 patients across Northern Ireland.

It will now become a regional non-Covid Enhanced Rehabilitation Unit, whilst work is underway to explore the next patient cohort who will benefit from the rehabilitation service.

Health Minister Robin Swann thanked all the staff for their "exceptional" nursing at the hospital.

In a statement he said: The Whiteabbey rehabilitation centre is a prime example of our health service adapting at pace to the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The staff at the hospital have provided exceptional levels of nursing and enhanced therapy care during a time of immense pressure and I thank everyone involved for their commitment and dedication during these exceptional times.”