Weekly figures from Nisra show 10 Covid-19 related deaths

Ten Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded by Northern Ireland's Statistics and Research Agency in the week ending 16 April.

The weekly update shows that the latest figure is down from 14 deaths involving the virus recorded in the week to 9 April .

The overall toll to the week ending 16 April now stands at 2,947.

The data from the week 10 April to 16 April provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by Stormont's Department of Health.

The department's statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths, and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a lag of a week.

The Department of Health's death toll was 2,134 on 16 April.

Of the 2,947 Covid-19 related deaths, 1,945 (66%) took place in hospital, 772 (26.2%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 216 (7.3%) at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that up to 16 April, the deaths of 1,008 care home residents were linked to Covid-19.

Of these, 76.6% (772) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 236 occurring in hospital.

Care home residents make up 34.2% of all Covid-19 related deaths.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 16 (5.5%) of the 289 deaths registered in the week ending 16 April, an increase of seven from the previous week.

Nisra says the Easter public holiday in week 14 may have had an impact on this rise.

The agency has also found that across the pandemic, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon and Mid-Ulster local government districts have had higher proportions of Covid-19 related deaths (12.1% and 8.3% respectively), compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.4% and 6.5% respectively).

Meanwhile, Ards and North Down and Fermanagh and Omagh both have relatively low shares of registered Covid-19 related deaths when compared to the proportion of Northern Ireland deaths registered in those areas (2.4 and 2.5 percentage points respectively lower than their share of all deaths).