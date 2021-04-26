Man charged with attempted murder over Gobnascale stabbing

A 42 year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in the Gobnascale area of Londonderry.The incident took place on 17 April, when police were called to a man's home.A police officer sustained knife wounds to his arm and head during the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.A man also sustained a chest injury after a police firearm was discharged.The arrested man will appear in Londonderry Magistrates Court on 27 April.