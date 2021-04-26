One further coronavirus-related death recorded in NI

One more person who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland has died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,143, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 73 new positive cases, out of 1,947 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 695 positive cases.

There are currently 61 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – five of them in intensive care and three on ventilators.

There are also four confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

The latest figures come as Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme has now been fully rolled out to all those aged 35 and over, after some slots were made available for the 35-39s last week.