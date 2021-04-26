Slieve Donard gorse fire operation 'scaled down'

The Fire Service says large gorse fires on the Mourne Mountains in Co Down have been brought under control.

It is estimated spaces of ground stretching to around 100 football pitches were affected by the blaze on Slieve Donard over the past three days.

Environment Minister Edwin Poots says it will have "caused untold damage to the biodiversity, wildlife and natural habitats of the area".

On Saturday the gorse fire was declared a major incident, with crews from around Northern Ireland and over 100 firefighters involved in efforts to tackle the flames.

The operation has now been scaled down and fire crews say it is no longer a major incident.

Health Minister Robin Swann has thanked the emergency services involved in the response to the Mournes fire for all their work.

"The bravery, commitment and determination of these firefighters have very much shone through as they worked tirelessly in extreme circumstances to bring this fire under control," he said.

“These men and women are very much the heroes and protectors of our environment.

"But there is an onus on us all to take better care of our natural heritage and protect all the species that live there. Everyone has a role to play in protecting our landscape so future generations can enjoy and benefit from it."

In a statement, the National Trust described the fire as a "tragedy" and said the area that was damaged will "take years to recover".

The charity said: "We are devastated to see the impact the fire has had on the fragile habitat of upper Slieve Donard.

"This Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty has been completely destroyed and will take years to recover.

"The heather landscape, which is a designated Special Area of Conservation, once alive with flora, fauna and diverse wildlife is now charred earth and ash."

They thanked the rescue organisations involved in brining the incident under control and asked anyone walking in the countryside to stick to paths and not to light fires.

"There is an urgent need for all agencies and bodies to work together with local communities to develop a long-term vision for the Mournes, looking at land use, visitor management, infrastructure management and coping with a changing climate," the statement went on.

"It is essential this is adequately resourced."

Meanwhile the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service urged people to be "extra fire aware at this time both in your home and in particular in the countryside".