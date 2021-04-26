Two arrested over attempted murder of female police officer

Police have arrested two men in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer last week.A 47 year-old man was arrested in the Dungiven area and a 48 year-old man from the Feeney area were arrested by detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit.Both have been taken to Musgrave police station where they are being questioned.The arrests are in relation to a viable device which was found under the car of a female police officer in Dungiven in Co Londonderry on Monday 19 April.The device, described previously by police as being designed to create a fireball, was left beside where the officer's three-year-old daughter sits in the car.Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell, Head of the Terrorism Investigation Unit, said:“Terrorism Investigation Unit detectives today arrested two men under the Terrorism Act in connection with the viable device which was discovered beside the young mother’s car in Ballyquin Road, Dungiven on Monday 19th April.