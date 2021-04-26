Vaccination programme opens fully for 35-39 age group

Northern Ireland's coronavirus vaccination programme fully opened for those aged 35 to 39 on Monday.

From 8am, people in that age group are able to book their appointment at a regional vaccination centre or participating community pharmacy.

It follows last week's announcement of limited availability for 35-to-39s.

Health Minister Robin Swann says: "I know this will be welcome news for those in this age group and I would urge people to book a vaccination appointment as soon as possible."