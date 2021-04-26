Woman arrested on suspicion of Limavady murder

A woman has been arrested by police investigating the murder of Ludmila Poletelova in Co Londonderry.

Ms Poletelova, 61, was found dead at her home off Main Street in Limavady on Friday.

Police said a 45-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday evening in the Limavady area on suspicion of murder and as been taken into custody for questioning.

They added that detectives were carrying our searches at two properties in the area as part of their investigations.

A spokesperson added: “Ludmila suffered a violent death which no-one deserves and we owe it to her, and her friends and family, to catch the person responsible and to bring them before the courts.

"Whilst we are making progress with our investigation I would continue to appeal to anyone with any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, to bring that information to us."