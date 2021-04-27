Action Cancer launching 'new and improved' Big Bus

Action Cancer's new and improved Big Bus will get on the road this weekend.

It will travel to 200 locations across Northern Ireland over the next year, delivering 2,000 health checks and 5,000 breast screenings.

The free service will be delivered on board with some coronavirus-safe changes in place - including the use of PPE.

"We are grateful to have successfully delivered the new Big Bus to serve local people, in spite of the challenges brought on by the pandemic," said Gareth Kirk, chief executive of Action Cancer.

The new bus replaces the existing vehicle which has been delivering its free life-saving breast screening and health checks to communities here for the past 15 years.

"The launch of the new Big Bus marks an outstanding milestone in Action Cancer's history," continued Gareth Kirk.

"The new vehicle carries on the legacy of the first Big Bus, saving lives and supporting people throughout NI for the next 15 years."