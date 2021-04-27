Arlene Foster faces motion of no confidence from DUP MLAs

UTV understands a motion of no confidence in DUP leader Arlene Foster has been signed by around 80% of the party's MLAs and MPs.

As Vicki Hawthorne reports, it's understood concern about Mrs Foster's leadership has been brewing for several months and the party faithful have "grown tired of leadership which is out of step".

A new structure is being discussed within the DUP, which would involve separating the leadership of the party from the role of First Minister.

In a statement, the DUP said its internal democratic electoral processes were a matter for its members and declined to make further public comment on Mrs Foster's future.

The Officers of the Party oversee the conduct and organisation of its internal democratic electoral processes. Whilst understanding that there will be from time-to-time public interest in party processes, these issues, in the first instance, are matters for members of the party and we are not able to make any further comment at this time. DUP statement

'These stories come up from time to time'

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Earlier on Tuesday, the DUP leader played down suggestions her leadership was under threat.

The Belfast News Letter reported that several DUP constituency associations had written letters expressing concern at her decision to abstain on a recent Assembly vote on a motion calling for a ban on gay conversion therapy that did not incorporate a specific mention of protections for religious practices.

The paper also referred to internal discontent at Mrs Foster's handling of the Brexit process, amid anger being directed at the DUP from some within the broader unionist and loyalist community for the emergence of an Irish Sea border.

Responding to reports of internal unrest with the party during a visit to a youth centre in Belfast, Ms Foster said: "Stories on leadership come up from time to time, and it's one of those times.

"So we'll just deal with it and move on because I've bigger things to do, including getting us through this Covid pandemic, including listening to the concerns of working-class communities.

"These stories come up from time to time. This is no different.

"I haven't received any letters from constituency associations so I'm not going to get into a running commentary on these issues, they come up from time to time. I think it's important to note that there is the big job of work to do. We have a year left of this mandate.

"It's important that we lift our eyes and continue the work of rolling out of the restrictions, deal with the Northern Ireland Protocol."

While there was widespread support for ending conversion practices during the Assembly debate last Tuesday, the reach and scope of legislation was a matter of contention.

A majority of DUP members opposed a motion calling for a ban after failing to amend it.

Mrs Foster and four party colleagues, including fellow Stormont Executive minister Peter Weir and Diane Dodds, abstained in the vote on the substantive motion, rather than opposing it.

This prompted speculation of a split with more religious fundamentalist elements in the party.

The original motion said it was "fundamentally wrong to view our LGBTQ community as requiring a fix or cure".

The DUP amendment, while supporting a potential ban on gay conversion practices, sought to include protections for "legitimate religious activities such as preaching, prayer and pastoral support", insisting those do not represent conversion therapies.

The amendment, which was defeated by 59 votes to 28, was criticised by political rivals for attempting to remove the line from the original motion saying it was wrong to view the LGBTQ community as requiring a "fix or cure".

While Mrs Foster and her four party colleagues voted for the amendment they did not oppose the unamended substantive motion.

UTV reporter Vicki Hawthorne was live at Stormont: