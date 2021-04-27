Date set for opening of Troubles pension scheme

The long-awaited Troubles pension scheme will open for applications from 30 June.

Mr Justice McAlinden, president of the victims' payment board which determines who is entitled for payment, made the announcement on Tuesday.

“I am delighted to announce that it is my intention that the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payments Scheme will open for applications from 30 June," he said.

"As president I have worked closely with the recently appointed board members and the team established by the Department of Justice to develop the administrative arrangements for the payment scheme.

"I have also held a number of constructive meetings with representatives from the main groups supporting the victims of the Troubles. This has helped to establish positive working relationships which should enable victims to have trust in the board.

"The many victims deserve the recognition and payments to which they are entitled."

Last month, Stormont's Executive Office formally pledged to pay for the scheme.

As part of the undertaking, the Department of Finance will make the necessary funding available to ensure eligible victims and survivors receive compensation.

The confirmation brought an end to a long-running legal battle about who should cover the potential cost of up to £1.2bn.