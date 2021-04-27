No further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

No further deaths of patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.

It means the official death toll as recorded by the Department of Health stands at 2,143, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 109 new positive cases, out of 2,255 individuals tested.In the last seven days, there have been 670 positive cases.There are currently 62 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – five of them in intensive care and three on ventilators.There are also four confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.The latest figures come as Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme has now been fully rolled out to all those aged 35 and over.