Arlene Foster to step down as DUP leader and First Minister

Arlene Foster has announced her intention to step down as both DUP leader and First Minister of Northern Ireland, after coming under intense pressure from party colleagues.

A statement has been released in the last few minutes.

It is understood an internal revolt led to a significant number of DUP politicians signing a letter of no confidence in Mrs Foster that was circulated among party MLAs, MPs and peers.

She has now confirmed that her time as leader is coming to an end after five-and-a-half years, having taken over the role from Peter Robinson.

Mrs Foster has informed DUP chairman Lord Maurice Morrow of her decision.

She will step aside as DUP leader on 28 May, after working through the transition with the new leader when they have been elected, and as First Minister at the end of June.

As I prepare to depart the political stage, it is my view that if Northern Ireland is to prosper, then it will only do so built on the foundations of successful and durable devolution. That will require continued hard work and real determination and courage on all sides. Arlene Foster

In her statement, Mrs Foster said there was much work to still be done – both for her in the short-term before stepping aside, and for those who come after.

Noting in particular the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she said: “As First Minister, it is important that I complete work on a number of important issues for Northern Ireland alongside other Executive colleagues.

“Northern Ireland and its people have been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and there remains more work to be done to steer us thorough the pandemic and to lessen its impact on the lives of everyone.”

She added: “Whilst there have been many difficult and testing times for the Executive, it remains my firm view that Northern Ireland has been better served having local ministers at this time.

“It is unthinkable that we could have faced into the coronavirus pandemic without our own devolved ministers in place and no ministerial direction for departments.”

The future of unionism and Northern Ireland will not be found in division, it will only be found in sharing this place we all are privileged to call home. Arlene Foster

In announcing her resignation, Mrs Foster reflected on her career in politics, particularly as a woman, and described it as the “privilege of my life” to serve the people of Northern Ireland as First Minister and to represent her home constituency of Fermanagh/South Tyrone.

Having first entered the Stormont Assembly in 2003, she noted that the journey over the 18 years since had been “memorable” and addressed highs and lows from the Confidence and Supply Agreement with the Conservative government that secured £1bn in spending for Northern Ireland, to the RHI scandal.

She also outlined the need to encourage young people, especially women, to engage with politics.

“Over the last 12 months, I have been holding online meetings every week with young people mainly from working class communities and encouraging them, especially the young women, to get involved,” Mrs Foster said.

“I echo that encouragement today. Politics and debate is the only path to effect change in society. You will and can be the MPs, MLAs and councillors of tomorrow.

“My election as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party broke a glass ceiling and I am glad inspired other women to enter politics and spurred them on to take up elected office.”

However, in a nod to the difficulties she herself has faced, Mrs Foster added: “I understand the misogynistic criticisms that female public figures have to take and sadly it’s the same for all women in public life.

“I want to encourage you to keep going and don’t let the online lynch mobs get you down.”

But after thanking supporters and turning to the future, Mrs Foster shared her thoughts on how Northern Ireland needs to move forward.

“There are people in Northern Ireland with a British identity, others are Irish, others are Northern Irish, others are a mixture of all three and some are new and emerging,” she said.

“We must all learn to be generous to each other, live together, and share this wonderful country.”

Mrs Foster’s partner-in-government, Sinn Féin deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said they had spoken and she had wished her DUP counterpart and her family well.

“I have worked alongside Arlene Foster this past year in what has been a difficult and challenging time for everyone with the unexpected onset of the Covid pandemic,” she said.

“Throughout the pandemic, I acknowledge the efforts Arlene Foster has made as First Minister, and the service that she has given in working with the rest of the Executive as we have battled the biggest health crisis in a generation.

“It is now a matter for the DUP to choose a replacement.”

The incoming DUP leader should recognise that the political landscape across our island has changed. The broad community are impatient for social reform and political change which reflects a modern and progressive society where everyone can feel that they belong on an equal basis. Michelle O’Neill

Speaking about the future, Ms O’Neill said a “genuine commitment” was required from all political leaders to power-sharing and equality issues, including for women, for the LGBT community, and for the Irish language.

“Within the Executive and Assembly, Sinn Féin will work with all parties to progress social reform, political change, and economic prosperity - but we will robustly oppose damaging policies or regressive throwback politics of the past,” she added.

“The public and electorate want the parties to enter into a new era and make politics work in their interests. This is certainly my top priority now and in the time ahead.”

There has been speculation around who will succeed Arlene Foster, and what that might mean for the political direction of the DUP she had tried to steer to a more centrist party of unionism to the discomfort who those within who may take a harder line on social issues.