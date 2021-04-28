Man charged with drug offences in east Belfast UVF raid
A 24-year-old man has been charged with drug offences following a proactive policing operation in east Belfast by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force on Wednesday. He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 26 May accused of possessing class A and B drugs and other offences. The charges come after officers searched a number of properties and seized suspected cocaine, cannabis, drug drug dealing paraphernalia and a quantity of cash.