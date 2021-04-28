Two men arrested in connection with attempted murder of policewoman released

Two men who were arrested by police investigating a bomb which was left near a policewoman's car at her home near Dungiven, have been released.

The bomb was discovered close to the part-time officer's car on the Ballyquin Road in Co Londonderry last Tuesday.

The two men aged 47 and 48 were arrested by police on Monday 26 April.

The 48 year-old man was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, he was released on bail pending further enquiries.

The investigation is ongoing.