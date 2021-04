A 45-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of Ludmila Poletelova in Co Londonderry.

Ms Poletelova, 61, was found dead at her home in Lodge Court, off Main Street in Limavady on Friday 23 April.

The suspect, who was arrested last Sunday in the Limavady area, is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.