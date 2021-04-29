Arlene Foster set to return to Stormont business following her resignation

Arlene Foster is set to return to Stormont business later.

Mrs Foster is due to jointly chair a virtual meeting of the devolved powersharing administration on Thursday, less than 24-hours after announcing her planned resignation.

She is standing down as party leader in May 28 and as First Minister at the end of June.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone Assembly Member has also signaled an intent to quit politics altogether, with Wednesday's resignation statement speaking to preparing to "depart the political stage."

Attention now turns to who will replace her at head of both her party and Northern Ireland's devolved government.

MPs Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Gavin Robinson, both viewed as moderates, and the more hardline Stormont Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots are among the names emerging as potential successors.

There is some speculation that when Mrs Foster does depart, the twin roles she currently occupies could be split going forward, with one politician taking on the role of party leader and another being appointed First Minister.

That would potentially allow an MP to lead the party from Westminster while an MLA takes on the First Minister's job.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thanked Arlene Foster for her "dedication" to the people of Northern Ireland over many years.