'Chaos' over regulations for outdoor hospitality venues in NI

There have been calls for clarity around the issue of outdoor hospitality ahead of it's reopening on Friday.

Hospitality Ulster say the late publication of regulations has caused chaos and left many businesses unable to open.

Mourne Seafood Bar in Belfast said it had been told by Belfast City Council it would be unable to reopen on Friday unless changes were made.

In a tweet, the venue said it spent £25000 on the outdoor set up and which was used last summer.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister has described the confusion about outdoor spaces as "hugely disappointing."

In a statement released on Wednesday night Robin Swann said: "I ensured that - in our regulations, there was no change to the position from that which applied last year.

"This was to ensure that as we moved into a controlled and phased reopening, there would be clarity and certainty as regards that position."

The Chief Executive of Hospitality Ulster is calling for urgent engagement between the sector and local government.

Colin Neill said: “As we get closer to the first wave of reopening outdoor, our members are getting in contact in their droves, worried that they won’t be able to get back to business as the regulations and their interpretation are far too stringent.

“In reality, the idea of outdoor being opened again is meaningless if only a relatively small number of venues can actually make it work."

Many will have prepared for reopening by buying thousands of pounds worth of stock to replenish their empty bars, only to be told that their set up does not meet the regulations, despite being open to the same standard in previous failed reopening phases. Colin Neill, Hospitality Ulster

“This is not the time to be playing with the livelihoods of business owners and we are demanding that the Executive intervenes and remedies this. A level of common sense needs to be brought to this problem as the sector has worked so hard and taken every precaution to get the outdoor element open this weekend.

"We need the Executive to engage with us and be pragmatic about this real and present issue that we are facing in the next couple of days.”