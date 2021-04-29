New guidance for visiting care homes in NI expected to take effect next week

New guidance for visiting care homes in Northern Ireland is expected to take effect next week.

Face to face visits were suspended, except for limited circumstances earlier this year, due to rising cases of Covid-19.

The Health Minister said he recognises the importance of face to face visits, with full details of new rules are set to be published.

Receiving a face to face visit from a loved one is so important to people who are unwell, elderly or vulnerable. Of course, we also have to remain vigilant about the continuing threat from the virus and strike the right balance Robin Swann, Health Minister

Visiting in hospices and hospitals, including maternity services, will also be reviewed.

The new guidance will include a new approach to supporting safe and proportionate increased visiting in care homes.

This will include updated arrangements for the safe management of care home residents receiving visitors, as well as residents being able to visit other households and community facilities and take part in excursions.

The Public Health Agency is leading the development of this new guidance, using a co production approach by working with representatives from the statutory sector, representatives from various relatives’ groups and independent healthcare providers.