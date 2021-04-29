No further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It means the official death toll as recorded by the department remains at 2,144.

The latest figures also show there have been 95 new positive cases, out of 2,371 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 625 positive cases.

There are currently 61 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – eight of them in intensive care and four on ventilators.

There are also four confirmed and active outbreaks of coronavirus in care homes.

The latest figures come as Northern Ireland prepares to take another gradual step out of lockdown, with the opening of non-essential retail, gyms, self-contained tourist accommodation, and outdoor hospitality from Friday 30 April.

Easing restrictions has not been without difficulty though.

There have been calls for clarity for the hospitality sector, as Hospitality Ulster says the late publication of regulations for partial reopening outdoors has caused chaos and left many businesses unable to open.