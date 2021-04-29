Three cars destroyed in arson attack at PSNI officer's home

There has been an arson attack at the home of a serving police officer in Larne, Co Antrim.

Three cars were set alight outside the house on the Glenarm Road before 1.45am on Thursday morning.

The officer, his wife and daughter were in the house at the time of the attack but were not physically harmed as a result.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin described the attack as "completely reckless" and added that it "could have had serious consequences."

He said: “Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in what was a terrifying ordeal for the officer and his family.

"There are no words to describe those who would set fire to vehicles in the dark of night outside a family home when the occupants were asleep inside.

"Their actions stand in stark contrast to the officer who everyday serves our community with dignity, respect and courtesy.

He continued: “At the present time we are keeping an open mind as to the motivation behind this attack however a primary line of enquiry is that criminal elements may be responsible.

"Detectives have now initiated a full investigation, which I can assure the community will be thorough and robust. "

He has appealed for anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area in the early hours of Thursday morning to get in touch.