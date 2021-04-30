Covid death toll in Northern Ireland reaches over 2,950

The toll of Covid-19 linked deaths recorded in Northern Ireland has passed 2,950.

The six fatalities that occurred in the week April 17-23 took the total number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency to 2,953.

The Nisra data provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by Stormont's Department of Health.

The department's statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a week lag.

The department's death toll stood at 2,141 on April 23.

Of the 2,953 deaths recorded by Nisra by March 26, 1,949 (66%) occurred in hospitals, 772 (26%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 216 (7%) at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that up to April 23, the deaths of 1,008 care home residents were linked to Covid-19.

The figure included the 772 deaths that occurred in care homes and further 236 care home residents who died in hospital having been moved there for treatment.

Care home residents make up about 34% of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to Nisra.

In the week of April 17-23, seven coronavirus-linked deaths were officially registered in Northern Ireland, some of which occurred before that week as deaths can take a number of days to register.

