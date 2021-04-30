Northern Ireland takes further steps out of lockdown

Northern Ireland is taking further steps out of lockdown today.

Under Stormont's phased reopening plan, outdoor hospitality and non-essential retail can reopen after four months of closure.

Licensed and unlicensed premises can serve customers in outdoor settings in groups of six from no more than two households.

It means publicans and restauranteurs who have outdoor space can resume operating.

Curfews on takeaways and off-licenses have been removed.

Meanwhile, Gyms and swimming pools can also reopen for individual activities.

The limit on outdoor gatherings in domestic gardens has increased to 15 households from no more than three households.

Self-contained tourist accommodation, such as caravans and rented holiday homes can also operate.

While the latest easing of restrictions has been widely welcomed, a number of bars have said they will not be able to reopen after being told their outdoor areas do not conform to requirements.

Local councils are inspecting hospitality premises in their respective areas.

In a statement, Belfast City Council said it had a "statutory obligation to ensure compliance within the coronavirus restrictions, set by the NI Executive."

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the issue was discussed at a meeting of the Executive on Thursday and that they want people to be able to open their doors as planned and that there was "no desire to put any additional obstacles in anyone's way."

Meanwhile, in the Republic of Ireland the Taoiseach announced a detailed plan to come out of lockdown.

Micheál Martin said it is now safe to continue moving forward with an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

In an address to the nation on Thursday evening, Mr Martin said Ireland is in a better place now due to people's hard work and sacrifices.

Read more here: Ireland in a better place and ‘hope is returning’, Taoiseach says

More restrictions in Northern Ireland are set to be lifted on May 24, although these are subject to review.

From that date, pubs and restaurants can operate indoors, people will be allowed to gather in homes, and indoor attractions can reopen.

Other tourist accommodation such as hotels and B&Bs can also reopen.

Wedding receptions and post-burial events can take place in indoor hospitality venues, after appropriate risk assessments are undertaken.