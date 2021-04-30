Northern Ireland's vaccine roll-out partially opens to 30 and overs

Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme is offering some booking slots to those aged 30-34, mainly at the SSE Arena in Belfast, but also at some community pharmacies.

Those eligible will be able to book their vaccine first dose from 10am on Friday.

Appointments will be subject to vaccine availability as the programme has not yet fully opened for that age group.

In less than five months, we have vaccinated almost one million people and thousands of our citizens have been able to receive the vaccine well ahead of schedule. Health Minister Robin Swann

Urging people to take up the opportunity, Health Minister Robin Swann said: “It is worth remembering the progress that our vaccination programme has made in a relatively short period of time.

“I know that we all long for a sustainable return to more normal times and vaccination offers the best hope for this.

“Uptake is very encouraging and I’m pleased that we are moving so quickly through the cohorts.”

If possible, those eligible should book online and people are warned demand will be high, so they are asked to be patient when using the system.

Help & Support