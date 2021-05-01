No further Covid-19 deaths recorded in NI

There have been no further deaths of people who previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health said there had been an additional 90 cases of the virus confirmed in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The death toll from Covid-19 remains at 2,145, according to the department's figures.

On Friday, Northern Ireland took a major step out of its lockdown restrictions, with many hospitality and retail outlets reopened their doors after four months of closure.

Shoppers were out in their droves in Belfast on Saturday.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

"What's really fantastic is just how much support independent retailers are getting," Glyn Roberts from Retail NI told UTV.

"There is a real determination among consumers to do their bit and support local independent retailers, so we need to continue that momentum."

But while there's a sense of relief at the reopening after months of hibernation, there is a word of caution from the chief medical officer.

Dr Michael McBride says "we must never underestimate the Covid-19 threat".

He went on: "A huge collective effort across society has got us this far. It would be a tragedy if we let our guard down now and jeopardised the progress that has been made."

Health authorities on both sides of the border have urged people to stick to key public health advice over the coming weeks.

People living in border counties have been asked to exercise caution, following concerns about the high rates of infection in some areas.

In a joint statement, the HSE and the Public Health Agency warned of the risks of an increase in transmission.

The warning comes as Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland continue the easing of their respective lockdowns.

Ireland's Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said he has arranged a meeting with chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Donegal politicians about the incidence rate.

Mr Donnelly tweeted: "I have arranged a meeting this evening with CMO, HSE and Donegal politicians to see what additional supports can be deployed to help fight Covid in Donegal.

"Spikes like this occur in many counties. Huge local efforts have been made and the community will continue these efforts."