Donaldson 'set to announce DUP leadership bid'

UTV understands DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will announce on Monday that he will be standing as a candidate for the party's leadership.

The move will trigger the first ever election in the party's history.

Sir Jeffrey will be challenging his Lagan Valley colleague Edwin Poots MLA who announced last week that he intends to stand for the top job.

It comes after Arlene Foster announced she'd be stepping down as First Minister and DUP leader.

Mr Poots has made clear that if he wins, he does not intend to take up the position of First Minister - which would mark the first time the roles have been split within the DUP.

On Saturday, Edwin Poots' campaign manager said he has been endorsed by the majority of the DUP's MPs and MLAs to take over as party leader.

The DUP MLA Paul Frew tweeted he would "take nothing for granted" and added he is "very grateful for the support Edwin has received from colleagues".