One further coronavirus-related death in NI

One more person has died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test in Northern Ireland, according to the Health Department.

A further 69 people have tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile the First Minister has urged those living along the Irish border to respect the restrictions in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Arlene Foster was speaking after health authorities on both sides of the border raised concerns about the case numbers in border areas.

In a joint statement, the Health Service Executive and the Public Health Agency warned of the risks of an increase in transmission.

"It's very important, particularly along the border corridor, that people respect the restrictions, that they have common sense and listen to all of the directions that they've been given," Mrs Foster told the PA news agency.

"We certainly do not want to see an increase in Covid numbers, we're doing very well.

"The positive numbers are well below 100 and we want to make sure that that continues, so that people can enjoy the things that they want to enjoy but to do it in a safe way."