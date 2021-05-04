Man charged with 63 offences after north Belfast gun incident
A 32-year-old man has been charged with 63 offences following a gun incident in north Belfast.
Two shots were fired in the Silverstream Road/ Manor Street area of the city on Sunday morning at around 10.30am.
The PSNI said there were no reports of any injuries.
The offences include possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, discharging a firearm in a public place and possession of firearms and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.
A follow-up search was also carried out at a property on the Crumlin Road.
The accused is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on 4 May.