Man charged with 63 offences after north Belfast gun incident

A 32-year-old man has been charged with 63 offences following a gun incident in north Belfast.

Two shots were fired in the Silverstream Road/ Manor Street area of the city on Sunday morning at around 10.30am.

The PSNI said there were no reports of any injuries.

The offences include possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, discharging a firearm in a public place and possession of firearms and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

A follow-up search was also carried out at a property on the Crumlin Road.

The accused is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on 4 May.