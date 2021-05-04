Man stabbed in 'vicious' east Belfast attack

A man in his 40s is in hospital after he was stabbed in a 'vicious attack' in east Belfast.

A number of men chased the victim from Killagan Bend, heading towards the Greenway area, just after 11pm on Monday.

When the gang caught up with him, he sustained a number of slash wounds to his back and head.

Police are appealing for information and for witnesses to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Duffield said: “This was a particularly vicious attack, in which a man, aged in his 40s, sustained a number of stab wounds to his back and head.

“He was taken to hospital by colleagues from the Ambulance Service, where he remains today in a condition which is described as stable.“I am appealing to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1809 03/05/21.”