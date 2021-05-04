No further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

There have been no further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It means the official death toll as recorded by the department remains at 2,146.

The latest figures also show there have been 83 new positive cases, out of 1,567 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 632 positive cases.

There are currently 62 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – seven of them in intensive care and five on ventilators.

There are also five confirmed and active outbreaks in care homes.