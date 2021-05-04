Woman, 42, arrested over alleged Muckamore Abbey hospital abuse

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested over alleged abuse of patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital.

She was detained in Antrim on Tuesday morning by detectives from the PSNI's Public Protection Branch.

It comes after a 52-year-old woman was arrested last week over allegations of ill-treatment of patients at the county Antrim facility.

In April, the Public Prosecution Service decided to prosecute seven people over alleged ill-treatment of patients there.

The facility, which is at the centre of an ongoing major police operation, treats patients with severe learning difficulties and mental health problems.