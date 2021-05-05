All you need to know about the DUP leadership contest

The Democratic Unionist Party are in the midst of their leadership contest following the dramatic announcement that Arlene Foster would be resigning as DUP leader and First Minister.

This will be the very first leadership election in the history of the party, but how will it work?

Who has put their name forward for the DUP leadership?

There are two candidates vying for the top job of the the party.

Edwin Poots is the Agriculture Minister and MLA for Lagan Valley, having been first elected to his constituency in 1998.

Stormont Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots Credit: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

During his time at Stormont, he has held a number of ministerial positions, including Minister for Culture, Arts and Leisure, Environment Minister and Health Minister.

More recently, he has held the role of Agriculture Minister in which he has been a vocal opponent of the Northern Ireland Protocol and the implementation of border checks at ports.

Earlier, in 2021, Mr Poots took time out of his Ministerial role to receive treatment for kidney cancer.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is currently the DUP's Westminster leader in the House of Commons,

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson started out with the UUP Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

He is also an MP for Lagan Valley - the same constituency as his opponent, Edwin Poots.

Originally a UUP MP, Mr Donaldson famously joined the DUP in 2004 alongside his colleagues Arlene Foster and Norah Beare.

He has now represented his Lagan Valley constituency as an MP since 1997 and was also an MLA for the area from 2003 to 2010.

There is also a vacancy for Deputy Leader of the party after Nigel Dodds announced he would not be standing for re-election.

No one has yet to announce that they will be running for the position.

Anyone else wishing to be a candidate for Leader or Deputy Leader in the election has until 5pm on Thursday 6 May to submit their expression of interest.

Who can vote in the leadership contest?

Unlike leadership elections in other political parties, only MPs and MLAs are given a vote in the contest.

It is understood the DUP MLA Jim Wells will receive a vote in the election, despite having the party whip removed in 2018 after he criticised the party leadership.

DUP MLA Jim Wells

With Mr Wells having a vote in the contest, 36 DUP members are eligible for the vote - 28 MLAs and eight MPs.

That means the winning candidates in the race must achieve 19 votes to win the election.

When will the election take place?

The party will meet virtually on Friday 14 May at 11am. At this meeting, each candidate for Leader will be given ten minutes to set out their stall in front of members.

Candidates for the Deputy Leader position will also be given five minutes to speak.

A voting station will then be opened. However, it will be a secret ballot meaning full details of who voted for each candidate will not be publicly released.

An announcement from the election is expected at around 5pm on Friday 14 May.

Will the new DUP leader also be the First Minister?

There is no rule that the leader of the DUP must also be the First Minister.

On Sunday, it emerged that Mr Poots would not take on the First Minister's job if he was elected DUP Leader.

Instead, it is thought he would appoint an Assembly colleague to the role as he concentrates on the leadership.

Only MLAs are permitted to take on the role of Stormont's First Minister. Credit: UTV

If Mr Donaldson won the leadership and remained as an MP at Westminster, he would not be able take up the First Minister's job.

Therefore, he would also appoint an MLA to become the First Minister.

When will the new leader start in the role?

Arlene Foster is to step down from her role as DUP leader on 28 May.

It is anticipated that whoever becomes DUP leader will replace Mrs Foster after this date.

Mrs Foster is then to stand down as First Minister at the end of June before her successor takes on the role.