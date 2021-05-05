Final Debenhams stores in Northern Ireland to close by 15 May

Debenhams has said that its last stores will close on 15 May for the final time as it encouraged shoppers to take advantage of remaining heavy discounts.

The department store chain collapsed at the end of last year, with the closure of all its stores confirmed after Boohoo agreed to only buy its website and brand in a £55 million rescue deal.

Its Ballymena store will shut on 12 May, with its branches in Belfast, Newry and Craigavon shutting on 15 May.

The group had already confirmed that 52 of its remaining 101 stores will shut on Saturday 8 May.

It said the remaining 49 stores will shut for good on 12 May and 15 May following its liquidation.

The company's branch in the Foyleside Shopping Centre in Londonderry has already shut but it is to be occupied by a new branch of Frasers, similar to its store in Belfast's Victoria Square.

A Debenhams spokesman said: "We are now heading into the final days of our closing down sale and this is the very last chance for our customers to take advantage of some incredible deals.

"Over the next 10 days, Debenhams will close its doors on the high street for the final time in its 242-year history.

"Our sincere thanks go out to all of our colleagues and customers who have joined us on this journey.

"We hope to see you all one last time in stores before we say a final goodbye to the UK high street."