Man in court over Fermanagh indecent assault charges

The first person charged in relation to allegations of historical sexual abuse in Co Fermanagh has appeared before court.

James Balmer, who is 85 and from Cherryville in Enniskillen, is charged with five counts of indecent assault against two males.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on dates between 1988 and 1990.

Balmer appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday via video-link from his solicitor’s office.

His prosecution follows a major investigation into allegations of historical abuse in Fermanagh by The Impartial Reporter newspaper.

Balmer was released on bail and will appear before Dungannon Crown Court next month.