New route announced from Belfast City Airport to Cardiff

A new route is to be launched from Belfast City Airport to Cardiff.

The service by Stobart Air, operator of Aer Lingus Regional routes, will launch on 28th June and will operate up to four times a week.

It is one of a number of routes left vacant by the collapse of Flybe in March 2020 that the airline has taken over.

Stobart Air now has five aircraft permanently based at Belfast City Airport. Speaking about the latest route, Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Development Manager at Belfast City Airport, said:

“Stobart Air already boasts an impressive network from Belfast City Airport, serving key destinations across both England and Scotland.

The new route from Belfast City Airport is one of a number recently announced. Credit: UTV

“With the welcome addition of this Cardiff service, the airline now adds Wales to that portfolio, creating a UK-wide offering to customers in Northern Ireland.

Andy Jolly, Managing Director at Stobart Air, added: “Stobart Air calls on the UK Government and Stormont Assembly to work with all industry stakeholders to restore confidence in aviation and facilitate the resumption of safe air travel in line with the vaccination rollout programmes. “Anticipating a successful Covid-19 vaccination rollout which will allow air travel to resume safely later this year, we are pleased to add this route from Belfast to Cardiff to our network.

"We believe this new connection will cater to both business and leisure travellers with direct, convenient and cost-effective flights between Belfast and Cardiff. The latest route is one of a number of recent wins for Belfast City Airport after Ryanair announced a number of seasonal routes to Mainland Europe, along with new flights with Vueling to Barcelona.