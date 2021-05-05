No further Covid-19 deaths recorded in NI

No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Department.

The department says a total of 99 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified.

It says a total of 1,397,087 doses of coronavirus vaccine have now been administered, including 446,309 second doses.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland's deputy premier Leo Varadkar says case numbers there are stable, and hospital and intensive care numbers are falling.

He added that if he was working in hospitality he would be planning for outdoor dining in June and indoor dining by July.

"What I am looking at very closely is what is happening in countries that are a bit ahead of us in terms of vaccination, the United Kingdom and Israel, and life in Israel is pretty much back to normal, they're welcoming tourists again and they're having not very large gatherings, but they are having mass gatherings," said Tanaiste Leo Varadkar.

He said he would hope to see the "vast majority of restrictions gone" by August.