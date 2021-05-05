Poots outlines his vision for DUP leadership

Edwin Poots has set out his vision for the DUP if he becomes leader.

In a letter to the party’s MLAs and MPs - who will choose a new leader on 14 May - Mr Poots says he wants to “restore DUP fortunes and revitalise and rebuild unionism”.

The Lagan Valley MLA says he will take “an innovative approach to leadership” and will separate the roles of party leader and First Minister.

“One person simply cannot do justice to both demanding jobs,” he says.

“Each job demands 100% from the office holder. Each has different drivers, responsibilities, pressures and objectives.

“My role as leader will oversee the work of a new ministerial team, and the day-to-day management of the party.”

Mr Poots and Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson are the two candidates who have put their names forward for the leadership contest.

It is the first leadership contest in the DUP’s 50-year history, and comes after Arlene Foster announced her decision last week to stand down.

There is also a vacancy for deputy leader of the party after Nigel Dodds announced he would not be standing for re-election.