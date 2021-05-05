What impact will the Scottish Election results have on the future of the Union?

Voters in Scotland are to go to the polls on Thursday for their Scottish Parliament Election.

The result of the election will be vital in deciding the constitutional future of both Scotland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

There are calls from nationalists for the Conservative government in Westminster to allow a second independence referendum if the SNP achieve an overall majority.

Any potential Scottish breakaway could reverberate across the Irish Sea, impacting on Northern Ireland's future as part of the United Kingdom.

"Clearly if the trajectory in Scotland is one of an exit trajectory, away from the gravity of the union, then that will play very very strongly in the minds of unionists in terms of scaring them about their future," explained journalist Neil Mackay.

Neil Mackay Credit: UTV

"In terms of nationalists and republicans, it presents a vision of what might be there too," Neil added.

The issue of Brexit could also impact upon Thursday's vote:

"If Scotland indeed as an independent country is going to back in to the European Union, what do we do about the border between Gretna and Berwick?" said Sir John Curtice, a political scientist at Strathclyde University.

Sir John Curtice Credit: UTV

"Viewers in Northern Ireland will be perfectly aware that a single market border on a relatively small island can cause an awful lot of difficulty and we don't know how that will be managed," he added.

UTV's Political Editor Tracey Magee has this special report from Scotland for View From Stormont: