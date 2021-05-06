58 year woman arrested over alleged Muckamore Abbey hospital abuse

A 58 year old woman has been arrested by police investigating allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

She was detained in the Antrim area this morning.

Last week, a 52 year old woman was arrested as part of the probe, with another arrest made earlier this week of 42 year old woman.

In April, the Public Prosecution Service decided to prosecute seven people over alleged ill-treatment of patients there.

The facility, which is at the centre of an ongoing major police operation, treats patients with severe learning difficulties and mental health problems.