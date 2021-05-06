Human Rights Commission to challenge law on the rehabilitation of offenders

The Human Rights Commission is challenging the current law on the rehabilitation of offenders in Northern Ireland.

The current law prevents any convictions of more than 30 months in prison from ever becoming spent.

The Commission said that this current law is disproportionate and can have a lasting impact on the offender. "Currently the law in Northern Ireland means that any conviction of over two and a half years in prison must always be disclosed, no matter what the circumstances and however long ago the offence was committed," explained Chief Commissioner of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission Les Allamby.

"There is also no review mechanism for past offenders. In this case, the applicant has not committed any criminal offence for 40 years yet continues to have to disclose a criminal record undermining the right to privacy.

"As a result, the applicant struggled to find work, obtain insurance and faced barriers that made living a normal, law abiding life more difficult.

Les Allamby

"We recognise that in specific instances the lifetime disclosure of an offence is necessary in particular circumstances.

"However, we believe the current law is disproportionate and incompatible with the Right to Private and Family Life) under the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Northern Ireland Association for the Care and Resettlement of Offenders (NIACRO) is supporting the legal challenge. “Those who have an unspent conviction do not have the legal protection of the current Rehabilitation of Offenders Act. As a result, they will always have to disclose a conviction, said NIACRO Chief Executive, Olwen Lyner. “The consequences of a criminal conviction go far beyond the sentence imposed by a court.

“At NIACRO, we see first-hand the lasting impact having a record can have on individuals, who want to move on from their offence and move on with their lives," Olwen added. “They can face barriers to employment, education, housing, financial services and travel, all of which deny them the opportunity of a second chance. “People can, and do move on with their lives, and we see this every day in our work.”